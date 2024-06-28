X Factor’s Janice Robinson has shared her excitement to be performing at Pride in London to a community she says influenced her career in “so many ways”.

Pride in London will take place on Saturday (29 June), with more than 32,000 participants parading across London in celebration and protest.

This year’s campaign of #WeAreEverywhere includes an impressive line-up of performers, with pop icon Bebe Rexha headlining at the Trafalgar Square stage.

Joining Rexha to perform there will be Robinson, who is best known as the powerhouse vocalist behind Livin’ Joy’s chart-topping 1996 dance anthem “Dreamer”.

Janice Robinson performing in 2012 in New York City. (John Lamparski/WireImage)

The 56-year-old told PinkNews of her upcoming performance: “I am so looking forward to celebrating with the people of London, I love the colours, the sounds, the outfits, the fun, all of the campness.

“I’m also looking forward to watching as many performances as I can. It’s going to go off. Let’s go, London!”

Robinson said the LGBTQ+ community has influenced her career in “so many ways”, especially in the wardrobe department.

She said: “I am always listening to hear what the community want from me. I am constantly learning from the community, you know, to stand for your rights, what you believe in and that everybody should be equal in this world.”

LGBTQ+ fans send ‘overwhelming’ love to Robinson

The American singer-songwriter said it means “everything” to her to constantly receive messages from queer fans about how her music has helped them.

“I am so glad that I have been able to be a light in somebody’s life as they learn to understand who they want to be and who they are. That is so special to me,” she said.

Having just performed in North Carolina at Winston Salem Pride, the “Nothing I Would Change” singer is ready to perform at Pride in London, a gig she said she loves.

She said of her frequent Pride performances: “I have watched the whole world come together and it is a ray of light. My daughters have been raised inside this loving community, it’s amazing being apart of it.”

Robinson shared that Livin’ Joy’s hit song “Dreamer” continues to receive “overwhelming” love and support from her LGBTQ+ fans, due to the song holding “a special meaning” to them.

“I also have a song called ‘There Must Be Love’, which is what we need, love. Love is love,” she said of another of her songs.

Robinson recalls highlights of her career

Reminiscing on some of her career highs, she said touring with Tina Turner “was like getting a pHd in performing”.

She continued: “She reminded me to always stay true to myself, which I think we all need to know.

“Singing for Oprah Winfrey and her Oxygen brand was another moment. Also performing on The X Factor in 2018 and coming back into the music industry, so many new generations of fans came forward to share their love.”

Keeping to its traditional schedule, the Pride in London Parade will kick off at 12pm at Hyde Park Corner on Saturday 29 June.