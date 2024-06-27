Pride in London 2024 has released its anticipated line-up, and it doesn’t disappoint, with highlights including headliner Bebe Rexha, X Factor’s Janice Robinson and Ru Paul’s Drag Race winner, Ginger Johnson.

To kick start Pride Month, Pride in London revealed its campaign for 2024: #WeAreEverywhere.

The campaign focuses on organisers’ call on the LGBTQ+ community to show up “louder and more unapologetically than ever before”, in these “unjust times”.

Pride in London have unveiled a powerful new campaign for 2024. (Pride in London)

On Saturday (29 June), more than 32,000 participants will parade across London, starting at midday and finishing at 6pm.

The parade, which will again be led by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, will run from Hyde Park Corner, through Piccadilly Circus, down Haymarket and along Pall Mall to Trafalgar Square, culminating at Whitehall Place.

Now, with less than a week to the this year’s Parade the event has released its impressive line-up.

Across five themed stages – plus a family stage set in the Family and Youth Area in Victoria Embankment Gardens – performers will offer sets that will electrify protesters’ joy. Here’s an overview of what’s on and where.

Trafalgar Square

Pride in London’s Trafalgar Square stage will embody the spirit of Pride, with headliner Bebe Rexha set to be joined by House Gospel Choir and Ru Paul’s Drag Race season five winner, Ginger Johnson. X Factor’s Janice Robinson will also take to the stage, alongside many other performers.

Rexha is known for hits such as “Hey Mama” and “I’m Good (Blue)” with David Guetta, diamond-certified “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line, “Me, Myself, & I” with G-Eazy and “In the Name of Love” with Martin Garrix, to name a few.

Bebe Rexha performs at OUTLOUD Music Festival at 2024 WeHo Pride.(Sarah Morris/WireImage)

The cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will also take to the Trafalgar Square stage, which will be hosted by Capital XTRA star Will Njobvu and Britain’s first out Muslim drag queen,

Talks by Big Brother contestant Hallie Clarke, trans couple Jake and Hannah Graf and chief executive of Stonewall, Nancy Kelley and Switchboard, will also take place.

Leicester Square

Celebrating LGBTQ+ women and non-binary communities, the Leicester Square stage will be hosted by award-winning comedian Thanyia Moore and UK-based autistic lesbian of Jamaican and Indian heritage, Char Bailey.

Ella Morgan at the PinkNews Awards in 2023. (Getty)

Speakers and performers include, to name a few, asexual activist Yasmin Benoit and Married At First Sight UK’s Ella Morgan, while non-binary musician Charlieeeee and London-based singer Faye Meana will also make an appearance.

Golden Square

The Golden Square stage will represent Pride in London’s World Stage and will be hosted by Great British Bake Off’s Sandro Farmhouse and queer presenter Tash T.

Star of Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off, Sandro Farmhouse. (Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Party-goers attending this stage can expect performances from the likes of Keiynan, Cocoa Butter Club and Donnie Sunshine, while competitive swimmer Michael Gunning will also be a speaker.

Dean Street

Dean Street’s stage, hosted by drag kings Adam All and Crip Ladywood, will feature a line-up of cabaret artists and performers including Andrea Di Giovanni, HÄUS OF DONS, The Queer Asian Takeover and more.

Drag king Crip Ladywood performs at Mighty Hoopla 2024. (James Klug/Getty Images)

Soho Square

Soho Square’s stage will celebrate the trans and non-binary community, with Mzz Kimberley set to host and powerful talks by the likes of Aiden Shaw, Lady Phyll and Timon from UK Black Pride.

Lady Phyll, co-founder of UK Black Pride and executive director of Kaleidoscope Trust. (Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for UK Black Pride)

Performances from Darkwah, The Bitten Peach, Tasty Tim are set to captivate the audience.

Keeping to its traditional schedule, the Pride in London Parade will kick off at 12pm at Hyde Park Corner on June 29, 2024.