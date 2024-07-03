In celebration of Pride month, Elton John has put items from his legendary wardrobe on eBay to raise money for his AIDS Foundation.

Sir Elton, who funds innovative HIV prevention methods through the Elton John AIDS Foundation, launched his “Rocket Man Resale” on eBay on 27 June.

The auction gives fans a chance to get their hands on an array of items owned by the gay superstar and his husband David Furnish, from bespoke Gucci jackets and Versace robes to historic concert T-shirts and baseball caps.

All items sold will benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation and help to fight LGBTQ+ stigma.

Elton John’s Rocket Man Resale has launched on eBay. (eBay/screenshot)

Elton said: “Giving new life to the cherished items from my wardrobe has always been special to me. For decades I’ve donated my closet’s treasures to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation.”

Anne Aslett, CEO of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, said: “By participating in this auction, you will help support our programs to end the stigma and discrimination that prevent so many from accessing lifesaving HIV care – an important message not just for Pride Month, but every day of the year.”

Bids on these Gucci “Suck Me” loafers currently stand at $3,800 (eBay)

Highlights from the Rocket Man Resale auction include a Yohji Yamamoto pink suit, a Versace gold/black sequin patterned blazer and a pair of Gucci “Suck Me” loafers, pictured above.

In November last year, Elton urged the next election winner to eradicate AIDS by 2030. He said: “I implore you not to waste your allotted time as political leaders.”

Elton John urged the next election winners to do more to eradicate AIDS by 2030. (Michael Kovac/Getty)

Elton went on to challenge: “If the Government is serious about ending AIDS, I call on it to fully restore the UK’s commitment, to pledge £1.46 billion pounds this current three-year cycle and ensure the Global Fund is fully financed.”

The Grammy-winner’s AIDS foundation was established in 1992 and works to end the AIDS epidemic while overcoming the stigma, discrimination and neglect that keeps countries from doing so.

The UK general election will be held on Thursday, 4 July.