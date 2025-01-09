Chappell Roan is set to perform at Sir Elton John’s Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, which raises money for AIDS prevention and helps to fight LGBTQ+ stigma.

The annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party will take place on 2 March in West Hollywood, California, and will be co-hosted by Jean Smart, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.

After John and Roan solidified their friendship in 2024, the “Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time)” singer-songwriter announced that the “Pink Pony Club” star would be taking the proverbial reins and performing at the event.

John, who launched the foundation in 1992, said via a press release: “David and I are thrilled to gather with friends and supporters once again, and we’re honoured to welcome the bold and authentic Chappell Roan as this year’s performer, whose artistry embodies the power of music to inspire change.”

He added: “Music has always been a force for change, uniting communities, raising awareness, and inspiring hope in the fight against AIDS.

“Today, as AIDS still claims a life every minute, that spirit fuels our mission to end the epidemic by standing against stigma and ensuring equal access to care.”

Last year, John performed his hit track “Are You Ready for Love” at the event, along with the event’s musical headliners, Gabriels. The event raised a record-breaking $10.8 million ($8.7 million) – overtaking 2022’s fundraiser by over $1 million (£800,000) – due to a live auction which sold some of John’s personal belongings.

Anne Aslett, CEO of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, said: “Since its inception in 1992, The Academy Awards® Viewing Party has raised nearly $115 million—an incredible testament to what we can achieve when we come together with purpose and passion.

“While we’ve made progress, HIV remains a serious threat to vulnerable communities worldwide. Events like this ensure we have the resources to continue making strides. We’re grateful to all who support the Foundation and look forward to seeing their generosity drive lasting change for people living with and affected by HIV.”

