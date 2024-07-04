Sorry, Bridgerton fans: sending videos of your steamy sex scenes isn’t likely to get you cast in season four of the hit show.

According to casting director Kelly Valentine Hendry, (send your thanks for Jonathan Bailey being in the show to her), a large number of hot-under-the collar viewers think their own sex tapes will land them a role.

“I get the most unbelievable videos, unsolicited,” she told Alex Light and Em Clarkson on the Should I Delete That? podcast. “It’s sex, basically. Not actual sex but it’s quite punchy the stuff that comes through to me. Not nudie pictures, but not far off.”

Jonathan Bailey in Bridgerton. (Netflix)

It seem Hendry gets sent risqué material all the time – her email inbox is “90 per cent” full of fans of the show begging for a part.

Most recently, readers of Julia Quinn’s novels, on which the show is based, have flooded Hendry’s inbox with requests – presumably with live auditions – to be cast as Sophie Beckett, who becomes Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) love interest in scenes likely to air in season four.

We guess you call that naked ambition, but Hendry said: “It’s a bit sad, really. I don’t understand it.”

Maybe we can help her out: Bridgerton has become known for its pretty bawdy sex scenes in recent years, with season three, which dropped last month, taking that reputation and running with it.

Paul Suarez and Benedict Bridgerton kiss in season three. (Netflix)

Season three has featured a threesome between Benedict, Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New) and Paul Suarez (Lucas Aurelio), in a moment which finally confirmed what fans have long suspected: Benedict is a little fruity.

Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope also has a sex scene or two in interesting locations.

Bridgerton season three is streaming on Netflix now.