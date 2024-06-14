Bridgerton’s Penelope and Colin have finally got their love story in season 3, and Nicola Coughlan has revealed the set piece which broke during her “extensive” sex scene with fellow actor Luke Newton.

Warning: Season 3 Bridgerton spoilers ahead.

Season 3 of the Netflix period drama is based on Julia Quinn‘s novel Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, with the new series dealing with Penelope’s fallout with her former best friend, Eloise Bridgerton, who threatens her identity as Lady Whistledown.

This series sees Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s (Newton) relationship progressing after the now-infamous carriage scene to their engagement, and beyond.

In part two of the series, a sex scene – which the Derry Girls star explained helped her to reclaim the narrative around her body – unfolds as Colin shows Penelope their marital home. And the scene is so vigorous that the set broke.

To the reimaging of Ariana Grande’s “pov”, Colin commands Penelope to “lie down” as he offers to “do everything” himself. Pen, being the boss-a** b**ch she is, demanded that he tell her what to do, instead.

Eventually, as Penelope learns there is more to intimacy than manual penetration, the pair start going at it on the chaise lounge. With the passion they were serving, it’s hardly surprising that the antique piece of furniture collapsed on-set.

Taking to Instagram on 13 June, Coughlan shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the incident, explaining that the pair put their “heart and souls into” the series. After sharing a close-up of the busted chair leg of the loveseat, it’s clear they really did give it their all.

Before the new season aired on Netflix, Coughlan teased the hilarious mishap in an interview with Mamamia. The 37-year-old said: “We had one scene that was so extensive it took two days to film and it’s a very famous scene from the books.”

She continued: “We were on a closed set, so there were only about four other people in the room with us and there was a camera right above us. And just as we heard ‘action’ called, a piece of furniture just collapsed between us and it snapped almost completely in half.”