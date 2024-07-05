Posie Parker’s controversial Party of Women will be feeling the burn the morning after polling day, after receiving fewer total votes than the notorious Monster Raving Loony Party.

The anti-trans campaigner’s single-issue ‘gender-critical’ political party, which was approved by the Electoral Commission after earlier rejections this year, polled a total of little more than 5,000 votes in the general election – winning exactly zero seats.

Meanwhile, the Monster Raving Loony Party – established in 1982 by musician David Sutch, also known as Screaming Lord Sutch, and known for its bizarre satirical policies – received more than 5,800 as Britain went to the polls yesterday (4 July).

The dismal results for the Party of Women comes after the party failed to win any seats in local elections in May earlier this year – although Parker, whose real name is Kellie-Jay Keen, still managed to celebrate the votes the party did receive.

Parker herself lost her deposit on election night after a dismal showing in Bristol Central that saw her pick up less than 200 votes – fewer than novelty candidates in other constituencies such as ‘Count Binface’ and ‘Captain Beany’.

Count Binface fared slightly better in the election than Posie Parker. (Getty)

Parker won about 0.5 per cent of the vote share in her constituency of Bristol Central, only receiving 196 votes. The next lowest was the Lib Dem’s Nicholas Coombes, who received 1,162 votes. Greens co-leader Carla Denyer was elected with 24,539 votes, a 56.6 per cent share.

You may like to watch

Meanwhile, Count Binface earned 308 votes in Richmond and Northallerton (former prime minister Rishi Sunak’s seat), and bean-loving candidate Captain Beany, picked up 618 votes in the Welsh constituency of Aberafan Maesteg. Both were seen by many as joke candidates, but still fared better than Parker on polling day.

Other fringe parties to surpass the Party of Women in total votes received include the Scottish Family Party – a socially conservative party built on promoting Judeo-Christian values of a so-called “traditional family” – the Christian People’s Alliance, the Heritage Party, the Liberal Party and the Yorkshire Party.

With two seats yet to declare, Labour received more than 9.66 million votes and will have 412 MPs in the new parliament. The Conservatives, meanwhile, suffered a record-breaking defeat, losing 250 seats and have 120 MPs, with a total of about 6.75 million votes.