Gender-critical activist Posie Parker’s plans to create a political party have been rejected for a second time by the Electoral Commission.

Parker – real name Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull – had her first application to register the Party of Women rejected in September.

As with the first application, the most recent Electoral Commission decision, published on 6 November, stated “application incomplete” as the reason for the rejection.

The Electoral Commission is the independent body which oversees elections and regulates political finance in the UK.

In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, Parker discussed the refusal, saying it was down to a couple of technicalities.

“Let me just say, I absolutely followed their advice to the letter,” she said, before going on to complain that commission staff had their pronouns in their email signatures.

“As far as I am concerned, this is now a little bit personal. This is not about them following the constitution… and what they’re supposed to do.

“I think this is an absolute targeting of me as an individual, and women like us.”

She continued by saying she will look to spend a “considerable” amount of money on a lawyer to support her application.

The Electoral Commission has refused Kellie-Jay Keen's "Party Of Women" registration for a second time. pic.twitter.com/wM5u0V7G6j — On a clear day (@ICanSeeForever1) November 13, 2023

PinkNews reached out to Parker for comment and in her response via email she echoed her words in the video saying it was rejected on “a couple of minor points” and she will resubmit a third application.

“Democracy should be open to all, regardless whether we agree or not,” she said, “I am afraid that the application is being scrutinised more because it’s me and it’s likely that the Electoral Commission has victims of the cult working in it.”

A spokesperson for the Electoral Commission said: “We refused the Party of Women’s application to register as a political party as the constitution and financial scheme were not compliant with the law.

“The constitution was not consistent with the party’s financial scheme, and the financial scheme was not properly adopted.”

They added: “The Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000 (PPERA) sets out criteria that parties must meet in order to register.

“If an application meets those tests, the Commission must register the party.

“The decision to accept or reject an application is always based on these criteria, and never personal or political views.”

Parker first revealed her political ambitions in May, when she posted on social media: “This party will be launching in as many countries as possible. For the constituency of women, there is the Party of Women.”

She urged her followers to “join me as candidates” and “stand in as many UK constituencies and council seats” as possible.

Following the rejection in September, a spokesperson for the commission explained the decision was taken as “the party’s constitution and financial scheme were not compliant with the law”.

They went on to say: “The constitution did not accurately set out the structure and organisation of the party, and the financial scheme was not properly adopted.”

In response, Posie Parker issued a comment to PinkNews, which read: “Like many applications for registration that were rejected on the same day, we were advised how to reapply for the optimum chance of being accepted.”

The controversial activist said she has “no intention of abandoning the women of Great Britain” and will form her party “as soon as possible”.

She went on to describe the trans community as a “pernicious cult [where] children are indoctrinated”.