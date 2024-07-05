Anti-trans campaigner Posie Parker has lost her deposit after receiving a dismal number of votes for the Party of Women in the general election.

Parker, whose real name is Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, is one of the UK’s most recognisable anti-trans campaigners and leader of the Party of Women, a gender-critical single-issue party dedicated to opposing so-called ‘transgender ideology’.

She set out to launch the political party back in 2023 but it was twice rejected by the Electoral Commission before finally being approved in February.

The controversial figure stood during the election for the newly-created Bristol Central seat, which was won by Green Party’s out bisexual co-leader Carla Denyer, who told PinkNews ahead of the election that “pushing for greater trans equality and trans rights in society” does not “threaten [her] rights as a woman”.

Denyer took the seat with a 24,539 votes, a 56.6 per cent of the vote, whilst Parker received just 196 votes, equal to 0.5 per cent.

The dismal result means Parker will lose her deposit after garnering less than 5% of the vote.

The Party of Women has so far failed to gain any seats in parliament following the 2024 general election, having previously failed to win any seats in May’s local election.