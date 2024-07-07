Homophobes distraught after accidentally thirsting over a gay porn pic

Bigots are getting all kinds of upset after accidentally thirsting over a gif of a gay porn star’s rear.

Originally posted by a “Couple Goals” account, the black-and-white gif features two models showering together, with one squeezing the other’s bum. We won’t embed it, but for those interested in that sort of thing – wait, wait, form an orderly queue – it’s here.

At least one user assumed the gif’s stars were a heterosexual couple, with the most prominent among them asking: “Does anyone know the actresses [sic] name? She has a fantastic *ss.”

Setting the record gay straight, another X user replied: “This might break your world view a little bit but that’s not a woman, this is a clip from a gay porn video.”

Cue bigoted tears beginning to flow. After an account called Erni commented under the porn gif: “Seriously?” and added that he was “going to f**king throw up,” another replied: “Men be fighting demons and the demons are just bisexuality.”

Other users have taken the opportunity to make fun of the user.

“Let me guess, you cranked one out to the gif and now you feel gross about it?” one said, with another adding: “You can do that but you’ll never be able to take back the boner it gave you.”

Erni also managed to miss the giant Corbin Fisher logo in the corner of the gif. For the uninitiated, that’s a porn studio, and the name of the video featured in the gif is Josh Rides Dixon, from a 2016 film. And that’s journalism.

The Erni account is not the only one to have fallen for the gif – and it’s provided a whole lot of fun for the gays.

“This says Corbin Fisher on the bottom right… this is not what you think it is, lmao,” one wrote, with another saying: “I still can’t at all the dudes who got off on this without realising its a man’s butt.”

Someone else commented: “The straight people not knowing this is two men is sending me.”

Hilariously, Erni has even posted to his own X account to clear up that he’s definitely, 100 per cent, without a shadow of a doubt, “not gay.”

I am only addressing this once.



I am NOT gay.



I played sports my entire life. I was a swimmer, wrestler, and amateur bodybuilder. I was a Boy Scout for 10 years. I spent all my schooling within the Roman Catholic parochial system.



He went on to say: “I’ve had my fair share of male-on-male dreams and that’s how I know I’m absolutely positively not a homosexual. I’ve never acted on a single one of those urges. However, I am a libertarian and I’m totally fine with people practicing love however they want on their own property.”

See you at Pride next year, Erni.