While twinks may rule some parts of the world, straight guys and barebacking are gay porn’s top dogs in many US states, according to PornHub’s research.

As part of Pride month, the adult website, along with pride.com, published insights into the most-viewed gay porn categories and viewing habits, based on searches across the world.

While it may be true that in Europe twink porn is king, in North America, barebacking and clips of straight guys are the favourites.

The relatable straight guy category is the preference in states in the Midwest, such as Wisconsin and Iowa, while viewers on the Pacific West coast watched a lot of bareback porn. Viewers in the Deep South and on Atlantic coast shared an affinity for Black porn actors.

Insights into the gay porn viewing of Americans revealed that straight guys and bareback are popular. (PornHub)

Twink porn wasn’t completely ignored, ranking as the top category in Alaska, Maryland, Kansas and both the Dakotas.

Maybe not surprisingly, given the theme of the outdoors and working in the fields, “farm-hand” was the top search in Minnesota and “vintage cowboys” were frequently watched in Wyoming.

New Yorkers loved a “muscle bottom” while most of New Jersey were into “country boys.”

In Missouri and Kentucky, “muscle man” and “gay cruising” proved as American as apple pie.

In Southern states such as Florida, South Carolina and Louisiana, where anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and homophobia are as common as Kid Rock shooting cases of beer, “feet worship”, “older men” and “real military” were the top searches respectively.

Further research reveals the diverse search terms in each US state. (PornHub)

The research named Maine as the gayest state with 28 per cent of citizens more likely to search for gay porn. Kentucky, Delaware and South Carolina, home of the Gamecocks basketball team, followed closely behind.

PornHub also revealed that men only make up 57 per cent of gay porn viewers, and generationally, Baby Boomers and Gen X were more likely to watch than Millenials and Gen Z.

Top categories and gay-porn preferences data weren’t available everywhere because PornHub has blocked access in conservative and religious states that demand age verification: Utah, Arkansas, Montana, Mississippi, Virginia, North Carolina and Texas.

The platform first blocked access in Texas after an appeal court upheld a ruling enforcing age verification. For some reason, searches for “VPN access” then soared in the Lone Star State.