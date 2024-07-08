Pop superstar Kesha has shared a powerful response to the internet trolls who body-shamed her following the release of her latest single.

The singer released bombastic pop comeback track “Joyride” last week, her first song as an independent artist after parting ways with producer Dr Luke and Kemosabe Records.

Kesha settled a long-standing defamation legal battle with the producer last year, after filing a lawsuit in 2014 alleging sexual, physical and emotional abuse. Dr Luke consistently denied the allegations.

As she geared up to enter her new era as an independent music star, she shared images of herself posing over the bonnet of a car at a petrol station.

kesha for her first single “joyride” as an independent artist pic.twitter.com/yVlQq746Bi — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) July 4, 2024

In March, she shared a rear nude photo of herself, teasing the imminent release of new tracks.

While Kesha’s diehard fans will be thrilled to see her back making the music she wants to, some social media users have taken the opportunity to attack her looks.

On Instagram yesterday (7 July), the queer “Die Young” singer defiantly shared two photos of herself, one in which she’s lying in the sand, wearing a black bikini, and a second showing her standing on a balcony donning the same swimwear plus a white robe.

“I didn’t think in 2024 people still body-shamed but I am so proud of my body. She’s been through a lot. She’s torn her ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) on stage and finished the show. She’s held my f**king broken heart together.

“To those who think you’re shaming me, you’re actually making me feel very powerful. So, to you, I hope you one day feel whole enough to not tear other women down. In the meantime, hate me harder, b***h.”

Kesha’s legion of fans were quick to leap to her defence, with some of her industry besties also stepping in to offer support.

“I Love You Always Forever” singer Betty Who wrote: “F**k yes, you are so gorgeous”, and Real Housewives star Kyle Richards said: “So beautiful inside and out.”

Celebrity makeup artist Jill Powell commented: “You are beautiful. Beautiful person, beautiful body and beautiful soul. Haters gonna hate because they are jealous. You are a light in this world.”

And one fan wrote: “An absolute queen. An inspiration and a warrior who’s had to be strong even when she should have been protected. We love you.”

“Joyride” is out now.