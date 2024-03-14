Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star Kyle Richards says she doesn’t know what the future holds for her and Morgan Wade, but admits she’s “evolving”.

The breakdown of Richards and Umansky’s marriage has taken centre-stage in season 13 of Bravo’s The RHOBH, with celebrities, including Richard’s older sister Kathy Hilton sharing that their split “broke my heart”.

At the RHOBH reunion finale on Wednesday night (13 March), host Andy Cohen set to getting gossip about Richard’s seemingly blossoming relationship with country singer Morgan Wade.

She said of a future relationship with Wade: ”I don’t know what my future holds right now.”

“I’m evolving, I’m changing, I’m clearly going through some evolution of my own, and I don’t know what my future holds right now.”

Cohen said “maybe next year she’ll be out here on the couch with us,” to which Richards responded, “you never know”.

Richards didn’t hold back when complimenting Wade and said “she’s hot, what can I say?”

She added: “I love her and she’s my friend”.

Speaking of Wade’s music video “Fall in Love With Me” video, in which Richards played the love interest, she said she was “nervous and anxious”.

“But if I’m being honest with myself, I was obviously curious in order to say yes,” she said of kissing Wade – or anyone on camera – which she said she hadn’t done before.

In July 2023, Richards appeared to dismiss speculation that her relationship with Wade was romantic in nature, insisting that the pair are simply “very good friends”.

During the reunion, Richards also reflected on a comment she made in the season about losing trust in her husband.

The 55-year-old told Cohen that, as “with any marriage”, issues did come up, including one “where I did lose my trust”.

She added: “I care about my family first, and I really did try, and then when I couldn’t, the kind of things that I was – I don’t want to say putting up with – just became more apparent to me.

“I guess I couldn’t do that anymore and I finally just had a breaking point,” she concluded.