Reneé Rapp invited Kesha onstage during her Coachella set to sing her song “Tik Tok”, where the pair shouted “f**k P Diddy”.

The Mean Girls star and the “Timber” hitmaker joined forces to sing the 2010 hit from Kesha’s debut album, Animal at the festival, which was a celebration of queer music and performance.

Introducing Kesha to the Outdoor Theatre at the Music and Arts Festival, Rapp said: “Ladies and gentlemen, this, I think, is the hottest person on the earth. Everybody put your f**king hands together for Kesha.”

The track famously opens with the lyrics, “Wake up in the morning feelin’ like P. Diddy”, to which the pair changed the lyrics to: “Wake up in the morning like f**k P. Diddy.”

The iconic lyric change comes as P. Diddy, born Sean Combs, faces sexual assault allegations.

Towa Bird, who was the singer’s opening act during her Snow Hard Feelings Tour, also took to the stage to sing “Tummy Hurts” with Rapp.

The festival has seen a slew of onstage collaborations, including Olivia Rodrigo’s guest performance during No Doubt’s set, and Lana Del Rey inviting Billie Eilish to sing “Ocean Eyes” and Rey’s hit track, “Video Games”.

Music fans previously attempted to pit the two women against each other for singing in a similar register and style following Eilish’s award success and James Bond theme song notoriety (Del Rey has surprisingly never won a Grammy or been chosen to front a track for the franchise). However, Del Rey has continued to support her younger co-performer.

“That’s the voice of our generation, the voice of your generation,” Del Rey said to the audience. “I’m so f**king grateful she’s standing next to me right now, singing my favourite song of hers.”

“This is the reason for half of you b**ches’ existence, including mine!” the “What Was I Made For?” star said in response. “Lana Del Rey, you guys, come on!”