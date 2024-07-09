Actor Michael Heslin, best-known for his role in Special Ops: Lioness, has died aged 30.

His husband, Scotty Dynamo, said Heslin died on 2 July after being hospitalised for a week following an “unexpected cardiac event.”

Dynamo, who married the star last year, wrote on Instagram: “Michael was young, in perfect health and the doctors have no explanation for what happened.”

Heslin, who played Polo in Lioness, also appeared in Younger, House Sitting, and, most recently, TV movie The Holiday Proposal Plan.

He also wrote, produced and starred in The Influencers.

“Michael was brilliant, selfless, talented and a real-life guardian angel,” Dynamo wrote. “He single-handedly carried through multiple rounds of cancer. He was the first person everyone would call to share good news with, and he was the perfect person to call if they needed a shoulder to lean on.

“Meeting you was the best thing to ever happen to me. You are my world. You are everything to me. When I felt you take your last breath, my heart shattered into a million pieces.

“In the words of Shania Twain: I’ll love you forever and for always.

“If I ever become a dad, I am going to name my son after you and hope that I manage to raise him to become at least half the man you [were].”

Actor and Broadway performer, Kimiko Glenn, also paid tribute to the actor, saying: “My long-time friend, my comfort, my constant. The best person for literally everything. A hang, a laugh, a cry, an adventure.

“At your wedding, I said you were perfect and it was true to the very end. You always did the right thing, you were constantly considering others. I’ve never once been mad at you, how is that even possible? I don’t know how to conceptualise my life without you.”

A GoFundMe donation page to help Heslin’s family pay for medical and funeral costs has raised almost $69,000 (close to £54,000) so far.

“There are many ways to define a person and their impact, and Mike is many beautiful things to so many people. But the word we keep returning to is helper,” the page reads. “In that Mike spirit, it’s time for us to be the helpers.”

Variety reported that Heslin was an organ donor and had “given the gift of life to four different families,” according to his husband.