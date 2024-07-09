Twitch streamer and influencer Kylie Cox, better known as Sketch, confirmed in a live stream that he used to work as a gay porn creator on OnlyFans, following the leak of an explicit video.

25-year-old Sketch, who has over 1.1 million subscribers on Twitch, gave an emotional speech during a video in which he confirmed that leaked gay porn video from his OnlyFans was real.

Images of Cox’s OnlyFans, which he said was created due to issues around addiction, leaked onto social media earlier this week.

“Two years ago, I did some stuff,” he said. “I’m sorry if you’ve seen some of the stuff, you know I’m a changed person.”

After walking anxiously back and forth from his camera, Cox proceeded to say that he thought the live stream was going “worse than I thought” and exclaimed: “Cat’s outta’ the bag.”

“I understand if you’re mad. S**t hit the fan,” he said. “I was dealing with some addiction problems, a couple of them.”

He then thanked several people, including his family and friends, for helping him through the issues, adding: “If I was alone… I probably wouldn’t be talking to you right now.

“The people like FaZe Banks, especially, and the friends that I’ve made over the past years saved me. I don’t know what I was gonna do.

“F**k it,” he continued. “We start streaming more often. Or quit, I don’t know, one of the two,” he added while coming close to tears.

While homophobes continued to berate Cox for his past sex work, the majority of his community was overwhelmingly supportive towards him.

Users flooded to his Instagram and other social accounts to tell him that making an OnlyFans account isn’t a crime or something to be ashamed of.

“The world [loves] you man, don’t pay attention tot he negativity,” one user wrote, while another said: “Everyone that matters still loves you king!”