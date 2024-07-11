A revolutionary gay dating show from Japan has arrived on Netflix and there’s one couple in particular that viewers cannot get out of their heads.

With the first three episodes of the series dropping on Tuesday (9 July), viewers watched as, to start with, eight men – Dai, Shun, Gensei, Taeheon, Ryota, Kazuto, Usak and Alan – moved into a house in Tokyo, where they’re set to stay for one month.

The Boyfriend shows them trying to make both romantic and platonic connections, with new housemates arriving regularly. They’ll also run a coffee truck, “Brewtiful U” to pass the time, with a different member of the group managing it each day.

That contestant gets to choose one person with whom to run Brewtiful U, as they try to build relationships.

Considering Japan is yet to legalise same-sex marriage, The Boyfriend is a pretty revelatory show, and follows in the footsteps of other new queer dating series such as Dannii Minogue’s I Kissed A Girl and I Kissed A Boy.

Across the three episodes so far, one pair seemed to get on particularly well, with their relationship blossoming fairly quickly.

Dai and Shun are a hit with viewers of gay Netflix dating show The Boyfriend

University student Dai, 22, was swift to make his feelings for 23-year-old artist Shun known, telling his friends that he was intent on getting with his fellow contestant.

The pair selected each other to help run Brewtiful U on their allocated days, giving them ample time to get to open up about previous relationships and their family lives. Of course, the process involved a little flirting, hugging and kissing, too.

As they spent more and more time together, viewers picked up on what was happening between them and chose to stan indefinitely.

DAI CONFESSING SHUN SMILING AFTER IT THEM SITTING TOGETHER IN THE NEXT SCENE AND THIS TEASER…daishun nation TO VICTORY!!!!!!! 🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷#TheBoyfriendpic.twitter.com/YPzzAkH4HL — 🌟🦖 | junseongho manager (@junseonghos) July 10, 2024

“Oh, these two got me for real… I need them to be an endgame so badly,” one viewer wrote on social media, suggesting that they want to see Dai and Shun remain together for ever.

A second fan gushed: “They are everything to me.”

oh these two got me for real… i need them to be an endgame so badly 😭😭 #theboyfriend pic.twitter.com/NWpM9BhNIM — ceci ✨ (@weienchun) July 9, 2024

Potiential end game couples just based on the teaser #TheBoyfriend



Dai and Shun

Alan and Kazuto pic.twitter.com/o2sE0CZDqQ — ash (@ampmtm_) July 2, 2024

But the blooming romance hasn’t been without its troubles, as Shun found images on Dai’s phone that he assumed were being used on a dating app. It wasn’t a deal-breaker for the artist, but he revealed that he’d been with players before, and didn’t want to go through the experience again.

So far, I like this show. They didn't make this situation too dramatic, no putting a dramatic song or dramatic edit, just feel natural, and I discovered many surprising things from the cast #TheBoyfriend pic.twitter.com/s8CYV0SIer — 𝙉𝙖𝙮🍂 (@naayizhan) July 9, 2024

I really like the way Dai looks at Shun 🩶#TheBoyfriend pic.twitter.com/Ojr7HMZe9u — Nell (@nelee588) July 2, 2024

The latest episode ended on a pretty huge cliffhanger, with Shun suggesting he’d found something out about Dai that left him very unimpressed.

Fans will have to wait until next Tuesday to find out if Dai and Shun continue to hit it off, or whether their love affair has been as short as it has been sweet.

New episodes of The Boyfriend drop on Netflix every Tuesday.