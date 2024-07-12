Top Gun: Maverick star to play Joaquin Phoenix’s lover in ‘explicit’ gay film

Danny Ramirez will reportedly play Joaquin Phoenix’s lover in an ‘intense’ new detective movie from director Todd Haynes.

According to Deadline, incoming The Last of Us star Danny Ramirez has added another project to his slate of upcoming onscreen appearances – and that’s the unnamed detective movie from Todd Haynes, starring Joker‘s Joaquin Phoenix.

The publication writes that Top Gun: Maverick breakout actor Ramirez will star opposite Phoenix in the film, . While plot details are thin on the ground, a brief and vague synopsis reads that “the movie is said to follow two men, one played by Phoenix, who are intense lovers and leave California for Mexico.”

Sounds gay, we’re in.

Additional casting for the film is underway, and it will be produced by Christine Vachon and Pam Koffler.

Joaquin Phoenix to star in gay film from the 1930s. (Getty Images)

Haynes previously teased details of the “explicit” drama, back before Ramirez had joined the project.

You may like to watch

Speaking to Variety at the time, he said, “It’s a love story between two men set in the 30s that has explicit sexual content that or at least it challenges you with the sexual relationship between these two men.

“One is a Native American character and one is a corrupt cop in LA. It’s set in the 30s. They have to flee L.A. ultimately and go to Mexico. But it’s a love story and with a strong sexual component.”

Haynes added that it was the Joker star that brought the project to his attention. “It all started with Joaquin having some ideas and some thoughts and just questions and images. And he came to me and said, ‘Does this connect to you at all?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, this is really interesting.’ And so we would just be on the phone talking and it developed into a script,” he said.

Phoenix will next be seen in the Joker sequel, starring Lady Gaga (and reportedly, several original songs), whereas Ramirez will be back in the MCU for Captain America: New World Order, where he will reprise the role of Joaquin Torres from TV series The Falcon & the Winter Soldier.