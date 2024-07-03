Fans of Lady Gaga’s infamous film soundtrack work – from “Hello Hello” through to “Hold My Hand” – are in for a treat. The pop goddess has reportedly recorded around 20 songs for her stint in Joker: Folie à Deux.

According to film news site World of Reel, “Rain On Me” hitmaker and ARTPOP II withholder Lady Gaga has recorded an impressive 20+ songs for Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker sequel.

That allegedly includes four original songs by the star, and a duet with Phoenix, à la “Shallow” with Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born.

There is also a cover of Dinah Washington’s jazz classic “This Bitter Earth” according to reporter Jordan Ruimy, who apparently saw a cut of the film earlier this year. The scene is set to be a “major highlight.”

Gaga will star as the DC universe’s most adored anti-hero Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn, in the upcoming sequel, set for release this October – alongside Phoenix’s famous comic book villain, the Joker.

According to the publication, Joker: Folie à Deux will take the form of a musical, much like Gaga’s pop star counterpart Ariana Grande and her upcoming blockbuster Wicked.

The sequel follows Harleen Quinzel as she works as Joker’s psychiatrist during his stay at the Arkham Asylum. As they grow ever closer during music therapy sessions they, of course, begin to fall in love.

As Harleen attempts to help her new green-haired beau escape the asylum, the plan goes “awry”, World of Reel reports.

The hotly anticipated follow-up, directed by Todd Philips, will also reportedly clock in at approximately two-and-a-half hours long.

Fans got their first look at Gaga as bisexual baddie Harley Quinn last year, in scenes which saw her kiss a woman on the steps outside Manhattan Criminal Court.

Then, back in April, Gaga’s Little Monsters absolutely lost their mind when the film’s first trailer dropped, as it hinted that there would certainly be a musical aspect to enjoy.

Joker: Folie à Deux lands in cinemas on 4 October.