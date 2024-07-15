Aussie pop goddess Kylie Minogue made the grandest of arrivals to her BST Hyde Park set in London over the weekend, as she was carried by gay acting heartthrobs, Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott.

Kylie appeared to be having the time of her life as she arrived on stage for her set at Hyde Park on Saturday (13 July), though now we know why.

Moments before her show began, she was being held in the gorgeous arms of two of the internet’s favourite boyfriends – All of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott lifted her one side, while Bridgerton babe Jonathan Bailey lifted the other.

In a short clip posted on her Instagram page and now doing the rounds on social media, Kylie is dressed in a Padam-red vinyl catsuit, which she later wore on stage for the first act of her set.

Realising she can’t walk across the backstage area’s plastic panelled flooring in her prick-thin stilettos, Kylie requests the help of the two Hollywood heroes to get her to the main stage.

“Ready? Up!” she demands as the pair hoist her up in their swoon-worthy arms and, not for the first time, we truly wish we were Kylie Minogue.

You may like to watch

Now, if only we could see Bailey and Scott recreating the “All The Lovers” music video.

It seems as though Kylie very much enjoyed her little lift to the show, gleefully telling the person behind the camera: “A girls gotta get to stage somehow,” as she kicks her legs and throws her head back laughing.

After taking the Scott-Bailey express, she’s dropped off at the back of the stage, where she pulls the duo in for a hug and offers her thanks.

If Andrew Scott and Jonathan Bailey were our mode of transport, we’d be pretty thankful too.

The gays of the internet are firmly divided into two camps over the clip, with half seething with jealousy at watching Kylie being manhandled by Scott and Bailey, and the other half saying that it’s only what the “Tension” hitmaker deserved.

Kylie’s BST Hyde Park set was so crammed full of bangers that it left us breathless. (Getty)

“It’s so hard seeing someone else (Kylie) live my dream,” wrote fan on X/Twitter, as a second accurately wrote: “The amount of gays screaming ‘It should’ve been me’ would shatter the windows of a cathedral.”

“Well if anyone should be living my best life it should be Kylie Minogue,” wrote a third person from camp “Kylie deserves this”.

Yet a fourth person managed to strike the perfect balance, posting: “It’s hard to see someone else living your dream but at least that someone else is THE international pop superstar.”

Once Kylie did arrive on stage, a red-blooded woman from all that overwhelming attention, she served 65,000 fans with a simply jaw-dropping show.

Complete with a breathtaking number of hits, Kylie’s Hyde Park show was proof that she is, and always will be, simply one of the very best pop stars we’ve got.