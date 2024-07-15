Omar Apollo shuts down Troye Sivan ‘beef’ rumours after ‘popper music’ remark

Omar Apollo has slammed rumours of ‘beef’ with fellow pop prince Troye Sivan after he sparked speculation of a rift between the pair.

Rumours of ‘beef’ between Mexican-American hitmaker Omar Apollo and Australian pop star (and head of horny gays) Troye Sivan began in June, when the former released his second studio album God Said No, accompanied by a stark message about the LP’s content.

The post, which has now been deleted from Apollo’s X account, read as follows: “God Said No out tonight 9pm! This is not loose booty hole music or popper music. There is SOME feel good tracks but we’re delivering art today. I already see a few twinks complaining, don’t listen and seek to be therapized elsewhere.”

For those struggling to make the connection between Apollo and Sivan, the latter’s latest album Something To Give Each Other, could arguably be termed as ‘popper music’ – not least due to the album’s most popular song, “Rush“, sharing its name with a well known brand of poppers.

Fans began to incorrectly connect the dots, and assume that Apollo’s post was shading Sivan. But, in a follow up post on 13 July, the former has taken to X (again) to tell us that that’s not the truth, Ellen.

the fact yall think i have beef with Troye Sivan is hilarious, he met my dad and i met his mom at the last show we played together. very sweet woman. i get it tho, negativity is appealing i expect nothing less on this app lol he’s always been a great friend — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) July 13, 2024

“The fact y’all think i have beef with Troye Sivan is hilarious, he met my dad and I met his mom at the last show we played together. very sweet woman,” he wrote in the post.

“I get it tho, negativity is appealing I expect nothing less on this app… he’s always been a great friend.”

Fans have praised the singer for shutting down the beef. One wrote: “This thinking every gay guy either has beef or is sleeping with each other stigma needs to stop.”

Another posted: “They really tried to start drama from nothing it’s crazy.”

And a third took the opportunity to ask for the pair to “work it out on the remix” à la Lorde and Charlie XCX for a collaboration.

Apollo’s God Said No doesn’t feature Sivan – but it does feature The Last of Us daddy Pedro Pascal on the aptly named track “Pedro“.

“Omar is a very good friend of mine. I love his music. He’s also like me, someone who grew up bilingual,” Pascal told GQ.

“I love being a friend in each other’s journeys, and uplifting whatever I can creatively, supporting whatever creative experience that he’s having as a friend, as an artist, as a Latino, as a Spanish speaker. It just means a lot to me.”