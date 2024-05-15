The first look at season two of The Last of Us has been unveiled and it features Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie respectively.

On Wednesday (15 May), HBO and Max CEO Casey Bloys took to Instagram to share images of Pascal and Ramsey during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront presentation in New York City.

Fans first glimpse at season two of HBO’s acclaimed post-apocalyptic drama, which is set to premiere in 2025, shows Pascal gazing ahead intensely in one shot, while a second reveals Ramsey holding a gun.

Pascal plays Joel, one of the hardened central characters in the post-apocalyptic thriller, opposite non-binary Bella Ramsey’s formidable Ellie.

The Last of Us was picked up for a second outing after just two episodes of the first season were aired in 2023.

In January, the show confirmed that Emmy-nominated Beef star Young Mazino had been cast in season two. Alongside Mazino, Dopesick star Kaitlyn Dever has been confirmed to play the role of major new character Abby Anderson.

Season two of The Last of Us will be filmed in Vancouver, as part much of the story in The Last of Us Part II – the 2020 video game upon which the series will be based – is set in the Pacific Northwest, Deadline revealed in March 2023.

The Last of Us season two premieres on HBO in 2025.