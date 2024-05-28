Pedro Pascal will feature on gay music star Omar Apollo’s new album

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal has revealed he will be starring on Grammy-nominated singer Omar Apollo’s upcoming album God Said No.

The actor and all-round legend explained that he will be featuring on “very good friend” Apollo’s album, which will feature a song titled “Pedro” – though it hasn’t been specified yet whether that’s the song Pascal will be featured on.

“Omar is a very good friend of mine. I love his music. He’s also like me, someone who grew up bilingual,” Pascal told GQ.

Pedro Pascal will feature on gay music star Omar Apollo’s next album (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

“I love being a friend in each other’s journeys, and uplifting whatever I can creatively, supporting whatever creative experience that he’s having as a friend, as an artist, as a Latino, as a Spanish speaker. It just means a lot to me.

“But anything else about his album before it comes out, you’re going to have to ask him.”

Apollo shared the cover and tracklist for God Said No on Instagram last week, announcing that the record will drop on 28 June.

“This album is a reflection of my life for the past two years and I’m happy to finally present it to you,” he wrote.

Rolling Stone has confirmed that as well as Pedro Pascal, Omar Apollo’s upcoming album will feature Sudanese-Canadian poet and singer Mustafa.

He told the outlet that the album’s title, God Said No, is a play on the Spanish phrase, “Lo que será, será”, or “what will be, will be”, something that a friend had told him while he was getting through a break-up.

“The album doesn’t feel like it’s a bunch of songs put together,” he said.

“It’s a sequence that is made to be listened to front to back. That’s what I love about it. The songs, the writing, the narrative, everything about it is just from someone who has progressed in music. You can just tell.”

In 2022, Apollo made headlines for his hilarious response to the toxic discourse surrounding celebrity queerbaiting, which had also affected Harry Styles and Kit Connor. After being accused of queerbaiting himself, he shut it down for good by tweeting: “No, I be sucking d**k fr.”

Speaking to Variety about the clapback, he explained: “I said what I said. To be honest, I didn’t even think about it… It was so funny, my friend’s dad saw it and I was like, ‘oh no, that’s kind of embarrassing’. But it was great. He thought it was really funny.”

Omar Apollo’s God Said No is set for release on 28 June.