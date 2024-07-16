Right-wing politician Marjorie Taylor Greene has attacked trans people at the Republican National Convention, claiming there are “only two genders”.

Appearing on stage at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Monday (15 July), Greene took swipes at the trans community and immigrants, in a speech that some broadcasters chose not to air.

Greene, a Republican representative for Georgia, has made a name for herself with anti-LGBTQ+ talking points, describing queer people as “groomers”, selling t-shirts mocking the Mpox outbreak and holding an (unsuccessful) anti-trans rally.

Beginning by mentioning the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, Greene quickly moved on to attack trans people, including tearing into Trans Day of Visibility.

“For far too long, the establishment in Washington has sold us out,” she said.

“They promised unity and delivered division. They promised peace and brought war. They promised normalcy and gave us Transgender Visibility Day on Easter Sunday.

“And let me state this clearly: there are only two genders and we are made in God’s image.”

This is what every American needs to hear. pic.twitter.com/IUaUOUy6uM — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 15, 2024

She went on to claim the Democrats had “ripped open our borders and allowed millions of illegal aliens to pour in, driving up the cost of housing and healthcare while slashing American wages and eliminating jobs”.

While her words were broadcast on CNN, MSNBC and Fox News reportedly did not show the entire speech.

Ahead of the RNC, Trump announced that Ohio junior senator JD Vance will be his running mate for November’s presidential election.

The junior senator, who founds fame with his memoir Hillbilly Elegy, has already proved himself to be no ally to the LGBTQ+ community, voicing his opposition to gender-affirming care and the strengthening pf protections for same-sex marriage.

Last year, Vance introduced a bill that seeks to ban all gender-affirming care for minors, which was condemned by LGBTQ+ organisation GLAAD as “limited and inaccurate”.