A pitiful crowd attended an anti-trans rally held by Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene at the Capitol, with only 12-or-so people bothering showing up.

In attendance was right-wing, Christian, anti-LGBTQ+ lobby group Moms for Liberty and members of the staunchly homophobic, transphobic and queerphobic conservative think tank Heritage Foundation.

JK Rowling fan Chris Elston also made sure to attend alongside alleged detransitioner Chloe Cole, conspiracy theorist James Lindsay, and so-called ‘comedian’ Alex Stein.

Gender Ideology doesn’t stand a chance.

Today, @Moms4Liberty, @RepMTG, @billboardchris, @alexstein99, @ConceptualJames, @DrJayRichards, and I met at the US Capitol today to take a stand against gender mutilation.

We will end this together. pic.twitter.com/PtDSwuJxIq — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) January 11, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s merry band of protestors held painfully boring signs that read “children cannot consent to puberty blockers” and “gender ideology does not belong in schools”.

Other nonsensical signs defined the words “mom” and “dad” as “a human parent who protects kids from gender ideology”, while Greene herself chose to bring the transphobic sign she hangs in front of her congressional office, which reads: “There are two genders: male and female. ‘Trust the science.’”

Despite the intention of Greene’s sign, public health agencies, doctors and biologists say science is clear: Gender identity goes beyond male and female.

“Sex is a biological term, gender is a social construct,” said Ignacio T Moore, a biological sciences professor at Virginia Tech. “In other words, gender can vary with society and culture.”

In a tweet picturing many of the attendees, the Heritage Foundation wrote that the demonstrators were “calling out policies that push for minors to have access to puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex-reassignment surgeries”.

However, it’s unclear what policies they were referring to as none “push” minors to undergo gender-affirming treatment.

The protest follows right-wing transphobes creating moral panic through anti-trans rhetorics that aims to alienate the LGBTQ+ community from others.

In the US, a report conducted by the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) revealed there had been 124 anti-drag attacks in the US in 2022 alone.

Recently, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released first-of-its-kind census data on sexual orientation and gender identity in England and Wales, which showed the size of the minuscule trans population should be used to combat anti-trans rhetorics.

The hateful rhetoric pedalled by those in power like Greene has led to hospitals that provide gender-affirming care receiving death threats and queer-friendly venues being targeted with hate.

Following the devastating Colorado Springs shooting, Greene used her platform to soullessly push her far-right agenda by posting falsehoods about drug trafficking and gun control online, of course, with no evidence supporting her claims.

In the UK, the organisation Drag Queen Story Hour has been a particular target for anti-LGBTQ+ protestors, with drag artist Aida H Dee having faced harassment multiple times during her UK tour.