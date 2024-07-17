A ban on so-called ‘conversion therapy’ has been included in the King’s Speech, confirming Labour’s commitment to ban the abhorrent practice.

King Charles III delivered the first King’s Speech for the new Labour government at the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday (17 July).

It is a speech which is written by the government and read out by the monarch, setting out the legislative agenda for the next parliamentary session, including draft bills on the economy, environment, housing and policing,

Prior to the speech, prime minister Keir Starmer said the focus of the “ambitious legislative agenda” would be on “unlocking growth and improving living standards for working people”.

Within the speech, the King announced a draft bill will be brought forward to ban conversion practices, confirming Labour plans to outlaw it after promising to do so back in January through a “full, trans-inclusive, ban”.

Conversion therapy incorporates abusive practice refers to attempts by anti-LGBTQ+ groups or individuals to forcibly change the sexuality or gender identity of an individual.

This is the third time a conversion therapy ban has been promised in a monarch’s speech – the first two times being under the previous Conservative government.

Reacting to the news, Jayne Ozanne, a gay evangelical and director of the Ozanne Foundation – which works with religious organisations to eliminate discrimination based on sexuality or gender – wrote on social media: “As [Ban Conversion Therapy] Chair I welcome Labour’s announcement that they will bring forward a fully inclusive ban on #conversionpractices, which will finally ensure the protections #LGBT+ people need & deserve. I led the call from @churchofengland for a ban in 2017 & it is now well overdue.”

In a post from Ban Conversion Therapy itself, the organisation wrote that there had been “years of relentless campaigning, delays, and broken promises” and welcomed the government’s commitment to banning it.

“Now, we need a fully inclusive bill with no loopholes, that protects all LGBTQ+ people from abuse,” the group posted.

Ben Bradshaw, who was a Labour MP for more than 25 years and campaigned for LGBTQ+ rights before stepping down at the previous election, wrote: “Good news that the new @UKLabour Government will finally ban the psychological abuse of LGBT people sometimes called conversion “therapy” after repeated broken promises on this from the Tories. Long overdue.”

LGBTQ+ charity and advocacy organisation Stonewall also welcomed the news.

“We’ve campaigned relentlessly to ban these abusive practices. Now, we need a comprehensive bill with no loopholes and no delays,” the charity wrote.

“The UK Govt needs to publish an inclusive, comprehensive Bill to #BanConversionTherapy in all forms, for all LGBTQ+ people and in all settings, as soon as possible.

“Conversion practices are abuse, and they must be banned once and for all.”

Stonewall added: “We’ve come so far. Together, we must now secure a ban that protects us all.”

The King’s Speech comes shortly after Starmer was urged by more than 50 LGBTQ+ organisations to ban the practices for one and for all.

The groups, which included Amnesty International UK, Mermaids, Not a Phase, the Peter Tatchell Foundation and Queer Britain, sent a letter to the Labour leader to “congratulate him on his ‘landmark victory’ and to urge him to act swiftly to fulfil his manifesto pledge”.

“We urge you to move swiftly to bring forward this legislation, given that for far too long perpetrators have been acting with impunity – encouraged by the previous government’s reluctance to implement their promises,” the letter, which is addressed directly to Starmer, read.

“Given the serious impact of these degrading practices, a ban must be without loopholes and cannot allow for exemptions of any form,” the statement continues, referencing the fact that the current bill proposed by the former Conservative government contains a ‘loophole’ for ‘consenting adults’.

Conversion therapy ban promised in 2018

A ban on conversion therapy was first promised by the Tory party in 2018 when then-prime minister Theresa May backed trans-inclusive legislation.

Her successor, Boris Johnson, however later planned to ditch progress on banning it but then opted to push forward with a law that only protected gay, lesbian and bisexual people. After public backlash, the government again changed its mind once again and announced outlawing the practices would be inclusive of trans people.

In 2022 – when the future of a ban hung in the balance as Tories decided who was to replace Johnson – May told PinkNews she didn’t “want to see the government sliding back” on LGBTQ+ rights.

“I think much has been achieved over the last 50 years since the first Pride march, but there is more to do,” she said.

After Sunak put the trans-inclusive ban back on the table in 2023, Starmer then promised in January that the “psychologically damaging abuse” inflicted by conversion therapy would be ended for all LGBTQ+ individuals.