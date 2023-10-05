Trans charity Mermaids has announced its departure from X (formerly known as Twitter) as the social media platform no longer aligns with its values.

Mermaids, one of the UK’s leading LGBTQ+ charities, said that the Elon Musk-owned platform now fails to provide a safe space for trans people or trans organisations in a statement on Thursday (5 October).

Several studies have been carried out in the past year into the state of Twitter/X, with findings showing that hate speech and the dissemination of false information have become more widespread than ever under Musk‘s leadership.

Through their social media presence, Mermaids has worked to spread information to empower, support and educate young transgender people and their families.

But as levels of vitriol and hatred ramp up among X users, the platform has become an increasingly hostile environment for the trans charity’s content.

Instead, Mermaids will be launching on TikTok to further engage with their LGBTQ+ audience.

A statement from the advocacy group on their departure reads: “At Mermaids, we are committed to using our social media platforms to support our charitable aims to embrace and empower trans young people and their families and educate the wider public on the issues they face.

“We believe that as a platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, no longer supports these aims.

“For some time now, it has been clear that our values as an organisation are at odds with X, as the platform’s guidelines and company ethics do not encourage a safe, healthy, or inclusive environment for our community to engage with us in.

“For these reasons, we have made the decision to step back from the platform, and from today will no longer be posting content on X.

“Our account will remain active as an archive for those seeking information and support, but we will no longer be posting content or responding to comments and direct messages.

The statement adds that Mermaids’ new TikTok channel will focus on content produced by, and for, young trans people.

“We’ll also continue to engage with our community as usual on platforms including Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn, so make sure you’re following us there, if you’re not already.

“To our Twitter community: thank you for your fantastic support over the years. We can’t wait to see you on TikTok.”