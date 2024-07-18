A growing number of Labour MPs have spoken out against health secretary Wes Streeting’s “very concerning” decision to make the ban on privately prescribed puberty blockers permanent.

In the wake of criticism from LGBTQ+ organisations and activists, Streeting defended his decision, writing a long thread on X/Twitter on Sunday (14 July).

The ban on private prescriptions for puberty blockers was implemented by the since ousted Conservative government in May, a move that followed the publication of the Cass Report in April, which advised scrutiny of the medication.

Now, an internal row has erupted, with Labour MPs also voicing their concerns.

Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson took to X to label the ban “very concerning”, saying it goes against Labour’s manifesto, which, she pointed out, “promised to remove indignities for trans people who deserve recognition and acceptance. This entails ending the ban on puberty blockers”.

Johnson added: “I will always stand with trans youth.”

You may like to watch

Thank you Kim. — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) July 15, 2024

Meanwhile, Kate Osborne, the MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East, published a statement highlighting that “the Cass Review recommended caution not exclusion, for any treatment,” adding that she believes puberty blockers should be considered on a “case-by-case” basis.

Osborne was also “very concerned” by reports “that if the outcome of the court case this week goes against the government, other ways to introduce the ban will be explored”. She has asked Streeting for a meeting.

Nadia Whittome, the MP for Nottingham East, was another to oppose the plans, writing on X that she will “continue fighting for the government to scrap it”.

Stella Creasy, the Labour for the London constituency of Walthamstow, had already said: “To those asking, [I] will always be [an] MP who listens to demand for better research and evidence base for help for those with gender dysphoria, not [one who] abandons them.”

Thank you Stella. — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) July 14, 2024

Coventry South MP Zarah Sultana had also spoken out. “Young people – cis and trans – must have access to healthcare they need. I’ll always stand with the trans community,” she said.

Thank you! — Avril LGBTQIA 🧜‍♀️ 🌈🏳️‍🌈 (avril-lgbtqia.bsky) (@LirvaC) July 14, 2024