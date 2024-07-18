Nearly all LGBTQ+ pet owners agree that their pets positively contribute to their mental health, new data has found.

Pet food brand Lily’s Kitchen, alongside research from 3Gem, found that 91% of LGBTQ+ cat and dog parents surveyed agreed that their pet is essential in contributing positively to their mental health.

The brand — which launched the miniseries Love and Pride with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s Ginny Lemon and TikToker Max Hovey — also found that 89% of pet parents from the queer community turn to their fur babies for comfort during times of need. Meanwhile, 67% said their pet has even helped them through discrimination bias.

Most pet parents (88%) agree that their pet never judges them, while over half (52%) feel closer to their pets than those in their family.

The survey also found that 89% of queer pet owners agreed that their pet gives them a sense of purpose, while over a third (37%) said having a pet helped them to make new friends or connections.

Queer advocate Max Hovey explained on the series that he’s a pet parent to his beloved cat Nyra. “I speak to my cat more than my friends,” he admitted.

You may like to watch

Max added that “it’s important to have conversations around mental health”. He continued: “With your home being your safe space and having such a constant unconditional love from your pet waiting for you to get home is something that can really get you through.”

The pair also discussed the purpose that having a pet gives people. Lemon said: “I don’t want to say pets are the answer to mental health, but really that joy that they can bring into your life, it’s indescribable. You can go from absolute sorrow to bliss just by seeing a little furry baby.”

If this story has affected you, call Mind‘s support line on 0300 102 1234 9 am to 6 pm, Monday to Friday (except bank holidays).