Sabrina Carpenter teases UK and European ‘Short n’ Sweet’ tour dates

Sabrina Carpenter has teased a UK and European tour announcement – and this is everything we know so far.

On 17 July a number of arena venues in Europe posted to their official social media accounts with the caption: “i have a fun idea babe.”

This included Manchester’s Co-op Live – which is the largest indoor arena in Europe – the O2 Arena in London and 3Arena in Dublin.

The caption of the posts is taken from her number one hit “Please Please Please”, and it was paired with pictures of the venues that have been branded by a pink kiss logo that’s associated with the singer.

This led to fans expecting a big announcement from Carpenter, with the venues confirming that news is coming at 4pm BST / 5pm CET on 18 July.

Confirmed arenas for the Europe Leg of the “Short n’ Sweet” tour so far.



The O2, London

Co-op Live, Manchester

ING Arena, Brussels

OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/GA51bQso8m — SabrinaUpdates (@charts_sabrina) July 17, 2024

Other venues that also teased the news included Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Brussels’ ING Arena and Birmingham’s Utilita Arena.

It follows up the announcement of the North American leg of the Short N’ Sweet Tour last month.

The singer confirmed her first ever arena shows, including Madison Square Garden and multiple nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

It’ll be in support of her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet which is due for release on 23 August and features hit single “Espresso”.

Tickets for the US and Canada dates were snapped up by fans in hours, with the entire run selling out on the same day they went on sale.

It’s likely that tickets for her UK and Europeans shows will be in high demand when they’re announced.

You can find out everything you need to know about Sabrina Carpenter’s tour below, including dates, ticket prices and more.

The official tour dates and venues are going to be confirmed at 4pm BST / 5pm CET. We’ll update this article with the latest news.

However, a number of venues have teased that the tour will be stopping off there, including:

Co-op Live, Manchester

OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Utilita Arena, Birmingham

O2 Arena, London

3Arena, Dublin

Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

ING Arena, Brussels

How much are Sabrina Carpenter tickets?

This will be confirmed once the tour dates are announced, with a more detailed breakdown of ticket pricing for standing and seated expected once tickets are released.