Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter has broken yet another chart record with singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”

According to the Official Charts Company, the former Disney Channel star has smashed records with her one-two punch of singles. The caffeine-themed track and the Barry Keoghan-centric follow-up mean Carpenter has become the first female artist to hold both the number one and number two spots for three consecutive weeks.

According to the BBC, the only other female artists to hold the top-two spots simultaneously are Madonna with “Into The Groove” and “Holiday” and Ariana Grande with “7 Rings” and “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored”, who did so in 1985 and 2019, respectively.

Although Grande also claimed the number three spot with “Thank U, Next”, Carpenter is the first female artist to claim the top spots for more than three weeks.

The Beatles scored a chart double in the 1960s, on two separate occasions.

Carpenter was already the youngest female artist in history to hold the first and second spots on the Official Singles Chart in the same week. Her popularity has soared in recent months with the ear-worms, aided by a support slot on several shows of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour between August 2023 and March 2024.

Swift even recently branded 2024 the “Summer of Sabrina”, in a supportive comment on a post by Carpenter.

First finding fame as Maya Hart in Disney’s Girl Meets World, Carpenter recently announced extra dates and ticket prices for her upcoming Short n’ Sweet tour, with an album of the same name due to be released on 23 August.

The tour will benefit the LGBTQ+ community, by teaming up with Plus1 to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund.