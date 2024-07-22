Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is “no longer business-critical” at Microsoft, a leaked email claims.

The email was sent by a team leader following Microsoft’s decision to make all their colleagues redundant.

Sent to thousands of people on 1 July, the email, seen by Business Insider, said the entire team was let go because of “changing business needs”. The number of employees affected is unclear.

“True systems-change work associated with DEI programmes everywhere are no longer business-critical or smart as they were in 2020,” the unidentified team leader wrote.

Jeff Jones, a spokesman for the multi-national tech giant, said: “Our D&I commitments remain unchanged. Our focus on diversity and inclusion is unwavering and we are holding firm on our expectations, prioritising accountability and continuing to focus on this work.”

The rise and fall of DEI

Following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020, and the resulting Black Lives Matter movement, businesses pledged to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Microsoft committed to doubling the number of Black leaders by 2025.

This recent news from Microsoft does fit the pattern of tech giants reducing their DEI initiatives.

Despite the promise of a more inclusive workplace, including extra representation for marginalised groups in leadership positions, other companies have also scaled back their DEI schemes. Bloomberg reported that online video-conference company Zoom laid off a team earlier this year.

Google and Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp, reduced their DEI programmes in 2023, according to CNBC.

More recently, American-based tractor manufacturer John Deere abandoned its LGBTQ+-inclusion strategy in the face of a backlash from right-wing pundits, and rural chain Tractor Supply also faced criticism over its DEI efforts.

Meanwhile, in the UK in May, then business secretary Kemi Badenoch took aim at DEI initiatives, claiming they “divide rather than unify” and advised companies to focus on making money rather than on politics and activism.