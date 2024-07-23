Man charged with attempted murder after trans girl, 17, stabbed at airport

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 17-year-old trans girl was stabbed with a butcher’s knife at Miami International Airport.

Homeless Alexander Love, 29, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and attempted premeditated murder. He was denied bail at a Dade County court hearing on Monday (22 July).

According to the police, the victim was sitting on the floor in Terminal J at Miami International Airport, eating at around 11.30pm on Saturday (20 July) when she was attacked.

It is alleged that she was stabbed 18 times, resulting in injuries to her arms, shoulders, neck, face, head and legs, before the assailant tried to throw her over the railings from the fourth-floor of the airport.

The teen was able to free herself and run to safety, where she was treated for her injuries and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where she underwent emergency surgery.

According to local media, the stabbing caused a panic and many passengers thought there was an active shooter at the airport. “It was pretty scary for a lot of people,” one passenger told WSVN Miami. “Everybody was just running.”

Another person said: “We heard the escalation of a fight and somebody said [to] run.”

It’s unclear if Love knew the victim knew or if the alleged attack was motivated by the her gender identity but the police are not ruling out the possibility.