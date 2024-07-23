Omar Apollo joins Daniel Craig in the cast of Luca Guadagnino’s new film Queer

Omar Apollo has revealed that he has joined the cast of Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming movie, Queer.

From Call Me By Your Name to We Are Who We Are — and, of course, Challengers — the Italian director has repeatedly focused on queer thematics and is well-versed to portray what is set to be yet another burning, heady romance.

With the help of fellow Challengers’ screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, the movie Queer follows the story of Lee (played by Daniel Craig) as he navigates life in Mexico City. Lee jumps from bar to bar in the American expatriate scene in pursuit of fulfilling sexual encounters.

In the book, written with self-deprecating black humour, Lee descends into a downward spiral and becomes madly infatuated with Allerton (played by Drew Starkey), a young discharged American Navy serviceman.

Singer-songwriter Apollo revealed he’ll be making his big-screen debut in the upcoming movie. Reacting to a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) which read, “Omar Apollo joins Daniel Craig & Drew Starkey in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer,'” the star confirmed the news.

“First movie with Luca, wow hot a** cast,” the “Pedro” singer wrote on the social media platform.

Elsewhere in the cast, Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga, Andres Duprat, Ariel Shulman, Drew Droege and Colin Bates are set to appear. Behind the scenes, Challengers’ costume designer Jonathan Anderson, music composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom have also returned.

The movie, adapted from William S. Burrough’s 1985 novel of the same name, also garnered buzz at Cannes Film Festival. Early reports said the film was some of the best work from the 007 star.

Filming took place last year. Shooting was divided between Rome, Italy and Quito, Ecuador, and is reported to have wrapped in June 2023.

Queer is set to have its world premiere later this year. Some anticipate this may take place at the 2024 Venice Film Festival which takes place from 28 August to 7 September.