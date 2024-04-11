First reactions to ‘deeply horny’ Challengers praise ‘enormous bisexual energy’

The first people in London to watch Luca Guadagnino’s new tennis drama Challengers have praised the film, with initial reactions branding it “deeply horny” with “enormous bisexual energy”.

Challengers follows former tennis star Tashi Donaldson, played by Zendaya, as she tries to coach husband Art (Mike Faist, who last year in the stage adaptation of Brokeback Mountain) out of his losing streak.

God’s Own Country and The Crown str Josh O’Connor also stars in the “tennis threesome” drama.

Art is drawn to play former best friend Patrick (O’Connor), who also happens to be Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, resulting in a blistering amount of sexual tension both on and off the court.

With fans clamouring for a queer sub-plot between Art and Patrick, even before the film’s official release, it would have been a disappointment if it had delivered anything less than critical levels of horny, especially given that the director was responsible for Timothée Chalamet onscreen dalliance with a peach in 2017’s Call Me By Your Name.

Following a screening of Challengers in London last night (April 10), viewers gave the film almost-unanimous praise.

One X/Twitter user wrote that it was an “intense, deeply horny movie that falls right in line with the already-established excellence of Luca Guadagnino. I cannot even pick my favourite performance, the entire match was electric.”

Challengers expertly edges you over the course of two blissful hours before culminating in one of the most electric final scenes in I've ever experienced.



It's wickedly smart, ridiculously sexy, and the score will change your life. Go see it with the biggest audience possible! pic.twitter.com/cSbkR9nIp1 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 10, 2024

#Challengers was everything i wanted and more but damn when those two white boys started kissing i lost it pic.twitter.com/rL8xfOJSjh — Zac⚡️ (@zacidk) April 10, 2024

A second praised all three leads, writing: “Just like a tennis match, Challengers keeps you on your toes. Zendaya has all the power and you can cut the tension between Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist with a knife. The story has a satisfying full-circle payoff, alongside explosive game-play.”

Another viewer was happy to see the queer sub-plot playing, claiming that it has “enormous bisexual energy,” while another wrote: “#Challengers was everything I wanted and more but damn when those two boys started kissing, I lost it.”

Zendaya really is a modern Hollywood icon. Luca Guadagnino excels with #Challengers, a sexy, tense, pulsating drama with three fiery performances from three gifted actors. One of the year’s best films and with a killer score to boot. Cannot wait to watch it again. pic.twitter.com/VxmHDkCScZ — Lewis Knight (@ThatsOurLewis) April 11, 2024

me carefully refining every sentence of my Challengers review so that i don’t get sentenced to several years in horny jail pic.twitter.com/cUDIAtQBZr — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) April 10, 2024

Really enjoyed CHALLENGERS. Wild, over-the-top, sexually charged, so so so fun, but also a smart and thoughtful film with 3 great performances. pic.twitter.com/x2tLvIHOmr — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) April 10, 2024

Okay…I saw #Challengers tonight and this woman right here. She ate them boys up! This movie a freaking serve! I was in synth heaven with this score. I just love a good messy drama. pic.twitter.com/EaLPDk5ReU — Yutaka Tamanaha (@ohsukah) April 3, 2024

Challengers arrives in US and UK cinemas on 26 April.