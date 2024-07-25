Labour MP Nadia Whittome has asked prime minister Keir Starmer if he will meet with trans youth and their families to hear their concerns about the now-permanent ban on puberty blockers.

Earlier this month, health secretary Wes Streeting announced that the “emergency” ban on private prescriptions for puberty blockers – which was introduced by the Conservative government in May – would be made permanent.

The decision followed the publication of the Cass Report in April, which advised scrutiny of the medication and previous research around it.

Puberty blockers are a medicine used in gender-affirming care that prevents puberty from starting, by blocking hormones, such as testosterone and oestrogen, that lead to changes in the body. In the case of trans youth, it can delay unwanted menstruation, breast growth, voice changes or facial-hair growth.

On Wednesday (24 July), during his first Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), Starmer was quizzed by Nottingham East MP Whittome.

“Many young trans people and their families are extremely concerned about the restrictions on puberty blockers implemented by the last government,” she said. “One of my constituents, a parent of a trans child, told me: ‘I’m so worried about my child, I’m terrified for what this means for them and where Britain is going on these issues’.

“Will the prime minister meet with young trans people, their families and organisations supporting them, so he can hear why they feel so strongly that these restrictions must be reversed?”

Starmer responded by saying said the government’s “guiding principles must be the well-being of children”.

He continued: “This is a serious government and we will approach that question with care, not inflammatory dividing lines. The Cass Review was clear that there is not enough evidence on the long-term impact of puberty blockers to know that they are safe and the health secretary will consult with organisations supporting young people and families.”

He promised a meeting with her, and the relevant minister, “as soon as that can be arranged”.