The US women’s football team (USWNT) are ready for the Paris Olympics, which begins on 26 July, with at two out LGBTQ+ stars in their ranks.

The squad was announced in June, featuring the likes of Crystal Dunn, Rose Lavelle, Korbin Albert and Tierna Davidson.

Defender Davidson, who identifies as a lesbian, played while at Stanford University before signing for the Chicago Red Stars in 2019 and joining NJ/NY Gotham FC earlier this year.

She took inspiration from former World Cup star and Olympic gold medallist Megan Rapinoe, who came out in 2012 when Davidson was just 13.

Davidson previously told soccer community website All For Xi: “It is very special to have role models like Megan. She’s been incredibly brave and she’s been able to open up about her personal life, so why can’t I?

“Hopefully, the ball continues in the right direction and younger people after me will be able to look to generations between me and Megan and say it’s OK to be honest with yourself and be honest with the world. It’s great and you’re accepted.

Centre-back Davidson proposed to long-term girlfriend Alison Jahansouz, who played alongside her at Stanford, in Chicago just over a year ago, posting photos of the event on her Instagram.

The other squad member who identifies as LGBTQ+ is back-up goalkeeper Jane Campbell.

Houston Dash star Campbell was a member of the USWNT at the Tokyo Olympics too but didn’t feature in any matches.

She married former Houston midfielder Christine Nairn, who retired in 2021 to become a firefighter, in December.

With only Campbell and Davidson being out, less than 10 per cent of the 22-strong US Olympic football squad identifies as LGBTQ+. Davidson highlighted this to The Athletic in June, saying she felt a responsibility to represent the community.

“There’s no illusion that the ratio of queerness on the team has decreased a little bit, at least with players that are out. So, it’s important to recognise that I am part of that ratio, and that it’s important to bring issues to the table that are important to me and to my community, and be able to be that representative for people [who] look up to queer athletes and see themselves in me on the field,” she said.

Davidson wants to continue to be a “positive role model” for the LGBTQ+ community and refuses to “shy away” from being proud of herself, her family and her wife.

Midfielder Korbin Albert shared offensive content online. (Getty)

This came after midfielder Korbin Albert was called out in April for sharing anti-LGBTQ+ posts on social media and liking content that mocked Rapinoe for her career-ending injury.

Albert, who plays in France for Paris Saint-Germain, later apologised for sharing the “offensive” and “insensitive” material.

Describing her actions as immature and disrespectful, she wrote on Instagram: “I’m really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused to my teammates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended.

“I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields. I know my actions have not lived up to that and for that I sincerely apologise. It’s an honour and a privilege to get to play this sport on the world stage and I promise to do better.”

In response, the USWNT released a statement that affirmed its allyship to the LGBTQ+ community.