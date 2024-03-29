US soccer player Korbin Albert, 20, has apologised for liking and sharing “offensive” and “insensitive” social media posts on her TikTok account.

Albert, a midfielder who recently joined the U.S Women National’s Team (USWNT), posted her apology to her Instagram on Thursday night after playing in a Champions League match with her club team Paris Saint-Germain.

She wrote: “I want to sincerely apologise for my actions on social media. Liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful was immature and disrespectful which was never my intent. I’m really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused to my teammates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended.”

“I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields. I know my actions have not lived up to that and for that I sincerely apologise. It’s an honour and a privilege to get to play this sport on the world stage and I promise to do better.”

The apology that Albert posted to her Instagram stories (Instagram)

What did Korbin Albert repost?

According to The Athletic, the posts shared included an anti-LGBTQ+ Christian sermon that talked about how being gay and “feeling transgender” is wrong. There was also a video of Albert and her family saying that “their pronouns are U.S.A” during Fourth of July celebrations in 2023.

Neither posts appear on her TikTok profile anymore.

Fans also screenshotted Albert’s likes on Instagram, which allegedly included a post from a meme account that read “God taking time off performing miracles to make sure Megan Rapinoe sprains her ankle in her final ever game”.

The screenshot apparently shows Albert’s Instagram username under the likes but the post has since been deleted entirely.

The injury Rapinoe sustained, which was referred to in the Instagram post, ended her career as a football player. Rapinoe played for the USWNT wearing the No. 15 jersey, which is the number Albert now plays.

How did Megan Rapinoe respond to Korbin Albert’s posts?

Rapinoe has long been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and appeared to address the controversy before Albert’s apology came out.

On her Instagram story, Rapinoe wrote: “For people who want to hide behind ‘my beliefs,’ I would just ask one question, are you making any type of space safer, more inclusive, more whole, any semblance of better, bringing the best out of anyone?

“Because if you aren’t, all you believe in is hate. And Kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate. Wake TF up!”

For all my trans homies enduring this horrific treatment day in and day out, I see you and hear you and I am WITH YOU,” she added.

Rapinoe’s USWNT teammate Becky Sauerbrunn shared Rapinoe’s statement on Thursday, as did other former USWNT players Lynn Williams, Sam Mewis, and Kristie Mewis.