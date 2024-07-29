Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has been charged with making indecent images of children, and will appear in court on Wednesday (31 July).

Edwards was charged last month after first being arrested in November 2023, according to the Metropolitan Police. The news was first reported by The Sun.

“Huw Edwards, 62, of Southwark, London has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Met Police investigation,” a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said.

“The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat.

Huw Edwards. (Jeff Overs/BBC News & Current Affairs via Getty)

“Edwards was arrested on 8 November 2023. He was charged on Wednesday, 26 June following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.

“He has been bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 31 July.

“Media and the public are strongly reminded that this is an active case. Nothing should be published, including on social media, which could prejudice future court proceedings.”

Edwards resigned from the BBC in April this year. He had been off-air since July 2023 following reports claiming he had paid a young person for sexually explicit images.

Edwards was hospitalised after being named as the BBC presenter at the heart of the scandal.