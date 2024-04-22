Huw Edwards resigns from the BBC ‘on medical advice’

Newsreader Huw Edwards is reportedly set to leave the BBC after 40 years “on medical advice”.

The BBC confirmed on Monday (22 April) that the newsreader would be leaving the corporation, writing that he would be stepping away “on the basis of medical advice from his doctors”.

“Huw Edwards has today resigned and left the BBC,” the broadcasting corporation said in a statement.

“After 40 years of service, Huw has explained that his decision was made on the basis of medical advice from his doctors.

“The BBC has accepted his resignation which it believes will allow all parties to move forward. We don’t believe it appropriate to comment further.”

Huw Edwards, 62, has been off-air since July 2023 following reports claiming he had paid a young person for sexually explicit images.

The BBC confirmed at the time that it had suspended the newsreader – one of its most prominent reporters – following the allegations. The Metropolitan Police later announced that it had found no evidence of crime and would not investigate further.

Huw Edwards worked at the BBC for 40 years, beginning as a news trainee in 1984, before going on to serve as lead anchor for the News At Ten, beginning in 2003.

The Welsh journalist has led coverage of major royal events including the funerals of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the coronation of King Charles and the weddings of the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In 2019 he became the BBC’s lead host for general election coverage.