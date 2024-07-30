Noah Williams celebrated winning a silver medal at the Olympics yesterday (29 July) in a way that will turn gaggles of gays green with envy: by kissing diving partner Tom Daley.

The medal is Daley’s fifth and completes his Olympics set, after the pair shone in the men’s 10m synchronised platform diving final yesterday morning.

After six impressive dives, they managed a combined total of 463.44 points, coming second to China’s Lian Junjie and Yang Hao, who took the gold with ​​a huge 490.35 points.

Taking to the podium, Daley posed with a rainbow-coloured flag in his hand, before Williams planted a big kiss on his cheek.

Judging by his facial expression, Daley definitely wasn’t expected it – not that he seemed to mind.

Williams gushed about the huge achievement – winning silver, not kissing Tom – on his Instagram page shortly after, writing that it was “the best” to compete with the man he grew up watching dive on TV.

“Olympic silver medallist. Absolute dream come true,” he wrote, alongside two kissing emojis. “Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me. It was the best to compete next to you @tomdaley.”

In the crowd, Daley’s husband Dustin Lance Black and their son Robbie watched on in awe as the diving duo pushed past Canada, who won the bronze. Little Phoenix Rose might be a bit too young to appreciate her dad’s achievement!

Tom Daley (L) and Noah Williams (R) won silver in the men’s 10m synchro diving competition at Paris 2024. (Getty Images)

Daley and Black married in 2017, and had their first son Robbie in 2018, before Phoenix Rose arrived in April 2023.

Williams is straight, posting in March that he had celebrated his fifth anniversary with girlfriend Lucy.

Despite the Olympics being the pinnacle of the sporting world, it’s nice to see that there’s no place for toxic masculinity, and Team GB have no qualms about sharing cheeky kisses between friends.

It seems that the Paris 2024 fans agree. “Love the camaraderie,” wrote one fan on social media. “Shout out to all straight guys who aren’t afraid to have gay friends.”

A second said: “This friendship is the cutest thing ever.”

Tom Daley and Noah Williams won silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics. (Getty)

In January, Daley revealed that he had knitted Williams a cock sock – and yes, it’s been used.

Daley now has Olympic bronze, silver and gold medals. Meanwhile, Williams has another chance of success in the men’s solo 10m platform diving on 9 August.

