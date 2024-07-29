Tom Daley has knitted his Olympics synchronised diving partner Noah Williams a cock sock – and, yes, it’s already been used, in case you were wondering.

The Paris Games are Daley’s fifth Olympics, making him the first British diver to achieve that feat, and he will compete in the men’s 10m platform synchronised and solo events.

While the solo diving doesn’t begin until 9 August, Daley and Williams have already won a silver Olympic medal at the synchro even – and happily, the pair seem to know each other very well off the boards, too.

In a YouTube video posted in January, Daley reminisced on knitting Williams a cock sock – and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like.

“How did you know what size c**k sock to make Noah?” a fan asked the pair, to which Daley replied with a laugh: “I basically… go by the one-size-fits-most rule.”

Williams then pointed out: “The other part of that question is: are you surprised I’ve actually worn it a few times?”

An unfazed Daley, replied: “No, I’m not. I think you actually posted a photo on your OnlyFans. It’s nice that they’re used. Most of the time, people use it as a little novelty thing that never actually gets used.”

Who is Tom Daley’s diving partner Noah Williams?

Williams, 24, was born in Hackney, East London. He won a silver in the men’s 10m platform at the 2022 European Championships, and made his Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games three years ago, in the same event.

He first dived with Daley in March this year, winning gold, and will compete against Daley in the solo 10m platform event in Paris.

And, yes, he is one of several Team GB divers to have an OnlyFans page – but we can’t promise a cock sock appearance.

Noah Williams (R) is Tom Daley’s diving partner on the 10m board at the Olympics. (Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Matty Lee, who dived with Daley in Tokyo, revealed in March that he would have to miss the 2024 Games after having surgery on his spine.

