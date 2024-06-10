JoJo Siwa brutally demolishes online troll who said she looks like a man

Inventor of Gay Pop and perpetual meme queen JoJo Siwa has hit back at an online troll who said she looks like a man, while performing at LA Pride in the Park.

JoJo Siwa is continuing her world domination, which was kickstarted by the release of ear-worming single “Karma” (and has a foundation built by appearing on Nickelodeon and Dance Moms), this time by swigging from a vodka bottle and hitting back at trolls.

Both happened while Siwa was performing at LA Pride in the Park on June 8 at the Los Angeles State Historic Park, according to Variety, following a set at Mighty Hoopla, in London, the weekend prior.

“You guys aren’t the d**ks online,” she said to the assembled crowd.

“Not going to lie, I have to deal with a lot of them online. I woke up this morning and, as one does, I opened my phone and the first thing that came up was a picture of me performing back when I was in London a couple of days ago.”

Continuing, Siwa explained: “Some guy – I stalked his page, he was definitely straight – this guy commented, and this was a new comment for me. It wasn’t about a dance that I do. It wasn’t about my hairline, it wasn’t that I’m a 5-foot-9 giant toddler. It said, ‘This man needs to be stopped.’”

Never one to take hate lying down, though, Siwa responded: “Number one, my d**k was bigger than his and number two, I f**ked more girls than him.”

Later in her set, Siwa also drank several mouthfuls from a large vodka bottle – though the liquid could have been water.

It’s not the first time Siwa has tangled on the internet; just recently, she engaged in what seemed to be a minor spat with Disney Channel and That’s So Raven star Anneliese Van Der Pol.

“Six seasons, and now a spin-off…”, Siwa wrote in a comment underneath a video of Van Der Pol apparently laughing at Raven’s Home being cancelled, after she was allegedly fired from the production.

“I think they’re doing just fine,” Siwa commented. “Also, look at your account… Your highest views come from talking about the show/raven as well.”