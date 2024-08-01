The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are in full swing, but the appearance of US women’s national team (USWNT) goal-scorer Korbin Albert comes just months after a controversy over anti-LGBTQ+ posts shared on her social media channels.

The USWNT has been playing well so far during the Paris 2024 Olympics, with the team beating Australia in the final match of group stage.

Albert was brought in to play at the 65th minute, and she didn’t disappoint, shooting a strike that secured the team’s win.

Albert’s first international goal saw her name thrust further into the spotlight, while highlighting the recent controversy surrounding her.

What did Korbin Albert says about LGBTQ+ and trans people?

While Albert has not said anything publicly about LGBTQ+ or trans people herself, the midfielder has re-shared posts critical of the community.

She first criticised last month for sharing since-deleted posts of a Christian worship group’s discussion on how being gay and “feeling transgender” is wrong.

The footballer had also previously shared videos of her family saying “[our] pronouns are USA”, during their Independence Day celebrations.

Fans further discovered Albert had liked a meme on Instagram wishing injury on lesbian US football star Megan Rapinoe, which read: ”God taking time off performing miracles to make sure Megan Rapinoe sprains her ankle in her final ever game.”

Rapinoe came out publicly as lesbian in 2012. The former American football player is a 2012 Olympic gold medallist. During the game she scored three goals. She is now an advocate for several LGBTQ+ organisation.

Albert was denounced by her USWNT teammates for her social media activity and she issued an apology saying she was disappointed in herself.

“I truly believe everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields. I know my actions have not lived up to that and for that I sincerely apologise,” the Paris Saint-Germain star said.