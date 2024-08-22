Olympic silver medal-winning footballer Marta announces engagement to teammate

Olympic silver-medal-winning footballer Marta has announced her engagement to Orlando Pride teammate Carrie Lawrence.

Taking to social media, Lawrence shared images of the pair’s special moment and captioned it “my forever”.

In a series of pictures, Brazil forward Marta, who has been named world player of the year six times, can be seen on one knee proposing, with another photo showing the couple embracing. They have been together since 2022.

In an interview with Outsports in January, Marta spoke about “striving for equality” as she accepted her player of the year award.

“As I’m looking at this award, I want all women to be able to see a promising future, where it isn’t targeted just at football or sport, but at any activity. What we’re striving for every day is to make the world a better place for everyone, with no exceptions. It’s striving for equality. It’s striving for respect.

“And I leave this message for all of those who have the power to transmit that message through what you do. Do it. Do it because future generations will be grateful.”

The Olympics opening ceremony was just the start of a queer-themed fortnight. (Getty)

The Paris Olympics were full of queer moments, including the opening ceremony featuring Lady Gaga, Tom Daley winning his fifth Olympic medal in front of husband Dustin Lance Black and their two children, and Italy’s Alice Bellandi kissing her girlfriend after winning a gold in judo.

Queer athletes, unofficially known as Team LGBTQ+, finished in 7th place, with 42 medals: 15 gold, 13 silver and 14 bronze.

Marta picked up a silver medal after Brazil were beaten 1-0 by the US in the women’s football final.

