US footballer Korbin Albert booed at Wembley over anti-LGBTQ+ social media posts

US women’s football star Korbin Albert had to face a round of boos when she came on to play England at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (30 November).

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, who caused uproar on social media activity earlier this year, came on as a second-half substitute and was met with boos and jeers, seemingly from every corner of the nearly 80,000-strong crowd at the friendly international.

In March, Korbin Albert shared a post on social media which suggested that being gay and “feeling transgender” was wrong, while fans have apparently also found Albert’s alleged “liking” of a post celebrating former international Megan Rapinoe’s career-ending injury.

Albert subsequently apologised for liking and sharing “offensive” and “insensitive” social media posts, writing on Instagram that she was “deeply sorry for the hurt” caused.

“I truly believe everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields,” she said. “I know my actions have not lived up to that and I sincerely apologise. It’s an honour and a privilege to get to play this sport on the world stage and I promise to do better.”

Following the match, the team’s head coach, Emma Hayes, said: “I understand the booing, everybody is entitled to their opinions on it, without doubt. Like I always do, I’ve sat down with her, I’ve had several conver­sations in and around these things to make sure that self-development is there.

“No one is going to enjoy [booing] but you have to appreciate there is a community that support our team. We create an environment that’s inclusive, respectful and tolerant, but I cannot control what happens outside our environment.”

While fans “have the right to” boo or react however they want, Hayes, who spent 12 years as Chelsea head coach, added that it was not her job to “weigh in on the debate.”

Albert has played for her country 21 times since making her debut almost exactly 12 months ago. The game ended in a 0-0 draw.

