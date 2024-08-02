Love Island winner Amber Gill would ‘love’ to see an LGBTQ+ series

Amber Gill, who won dating show Love Island in 2019 before coming out as queer, has shared her thoughts on a possible LGBTQ+ version of the programme.

It’s fair to say that the ITV show, in which attractive straight people are locked in a villa for a summer, with the hopes of finding a good brand dea l their one true love, does not have the smoothest relationship with queer people.

Despite a number of former contestants coming out as queer since, such as season four’s Megan Barton-Hanson and season six’s Eve Gale, there has not yet been an LGBTQ+-inclusive season of the show.

But, speaking to PinkNews about her upcoming lesbian-romance novel, One Summer in Miami, Amber Gill, who came out after winning season five of Love Island with partner Greg O’Shea, reacted to the idea.

“I think a queer Love Island would be kind of hard to pull off,” she says, before paying dues to Dannii Minogue’s I Kissed A Boy and I Kissed A Girl – the UK’s first dedicated queer dating shows.

“[Those shows] are a good start, but I want more Love Island-esque stuff. You know, like the silliness of Love Island, how long it goes on, it’s on every night, and it’s live.

You may like to watch

“I want to vote for people. I want a public vote, I want people to win prize money at the end, be crowned winners. I did love [I Kissed A Boy/Girl], but Love Island just works really well and I’d love to see [a queer version].”

Gill also jokes that if straight people were to watch a queer Love Island, they would be: “Eyes-wide-open, jaw-agape, shocked! For two months as well – all the [lesbians] would come out married.”

One Summer in Miami will be published on 15 August and is available to pre-order now.

Shareyourthoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.