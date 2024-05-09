Love Island’s Eve Gale and TOWIE’s Demi Sims give relationship update

Love Island star Eve Gale and The Only Way Is Essex‘s Demi Sims have given a relationship update after revealing that they were dating last month.

Eve – who appeared on the sixth season of Love Island alongside twin sister Jess, and later Love Island: All Stars – was a guest on the Sims Squared podcast, which is hosted by the TOWIE figurehead Demi, and her sister Frankie.

During the episode, Eve and Demi revealed that their long-term friendship had recently developed into something more, and the pair have now offered a further update.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Eve said, “We’re shy” when asked about the pair’s relationship status.

Demi then added, “We’re both shy! There’s not a label on it, we’re just enjoying spending time with each other.”

“We actually just get along so well,” Demi continued. “We’ve always got along for years – ever since I met Eve. It’s only just recently that it’s, kind of, gotten to something more. She’s a nice girl, I’ve got a lot of time for her.”

Demi also added that Eve didn’t expect “such a big reaction” to the news, “but I kind of knew what the LGBTQ community would be like. And now, [she’s] been spammed with a lot of stuff.”

“Yeah, a lot of DMs, a lot of girls!” Eve laughed.

Speaking about their first date during the podcast, Demi laughed: “I was nervous [it] was going to get awkward, you know because usually we’ve always got people around. I was thinking, ‘[Are] there going to be awkward silences?’ then when I picked you up, you were chewing my ear off. I actually didn’t get a word in!”

Demi first appeared on TV screens in 2014 as part of the TOWIE cast. She has been open about her sexuality and has spoken about coming out as bisexual when she was 19.

After appearing on Celebs Go Dating in 2019, she dated Love Island’s Megan Barton-Hanson.