Amber Gill, who shot to fame in the UK by winning ITV dating show Love Island in 2019, has a new steamy lesbian romance novel set to be published next month.

One Summer in Miami is an “enemies-to-lovers” holiday romance comedy which follows tech engineer and Silicon Valley boss Kya who is sacked from her high-flying job while on a flight to Florida.

Soon after the plane touches down, she heads to a trendy bar to drown her sorrows and runs into extremely cool, extremely hot” DJ Jade Quinn, and so their love affair begins.

It’s Gill’s second romance novel, following 2022’s heterosexual offering Until I Met You, but her first since officially coming out as queer in August that year.

The cover of One Summer in Miami alludes to how their love affair progresses, with the two women lounging on a beach in their bikinis at sunset. Apparently, the book is perfect for fans of “queer joy” and “spice”.

In July 2022, the TV star cryptically alluded to “switching teams” in a post on X/Twitter, and clarified the following month that the post was her “accidentally” coming out as LGBTQ+.

Last year, she further addressed how she defines her sexuality. “I am figuring it out,” she told OK! magazine. “I might do some sort of TV or documentary around that because I think it’s important… to have a story [about] coming out late.”

Gill was in a relationship with former Scottish international footballer Jen Beattie, but the pair reportedly split in November.

Love Island winner Amber Gill (L) was in a relationship with footballer Jen Beattie. (Getty/Jeff Spicer)

“I bet loads of people feel if they’ve got to a certain age, they can’t come out,” Gill added. “[But] you can, whenever you want. You can decide whatever you want for yourself, whenever you want.

“I love people who have paved the way and known since they were young and advocated for us, but the people who haven’t done that are still valid and part of the community.”

Gill was a firm favourite to win the fifth season of on Love Island, going on to be crowned with her rugby union player partner Greg O’Shea. But the couple split shortly after the series ended.

Since then, Gill has said she isn’t sure whether she knew she was queer while on Love Island, but there was a “certain point” where she realised she wanted to “pursue serious relationships” with women.

One Summer in Miami is published on 15 August and is available to pre-order now.