Britney Spears has teased an official biopic based on her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me, and fans are hosting their own virtual casting calls to find the right star to play her.

Writing on X/Twitter yesterday (1 August), “Piece Of Me” singer Britney revealed that she had been working on a “secret project” with film producer Marc Platt.

“Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favourite movies,” she wrote, telling her fans to “stay tuned”.

Almost immediately after Britney shared the coy post, publications including Variety, The Guardian and Empire began reporting that Universal Pictures had won the rights to produce a Britney biopic.

Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥 — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 1, 2024

The film based on the Grammy-winning singer’s life will reportedly be helmed by Wicked director Jon M. Chu and produced by Platt.

The Woman In Me detailed Spears’ career beginnings, from her childhood and time on US variety TV show The Mickey Mouse Club, through to her rise to superstar status.

Spears’ book also shared her side of some of her biggest career controversies, including the end of her relationship with fellow singer Justin Timberlake, her highly publicised mental health breakdown in 2007, and her fractured relationship with her family following the implementation of her 2008 conservatorship.

Britney’s memoir, The Woman In Me, was released in 2023. (Britneybook.com/Getty/PinkNews)

She has been free from the conservatorship, put in place by her father Jamie Spears, since 2021.

As fans eagerly anticipate further details about the biopic, they have began theorising about which acting legends and fellow music stars could play Spears in the film.

The list of suggested names is pretty expansive, but there are a few names getting thrown about more than others.

One of the leading names is Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, who has previously expressed an interest in playing the “Toxic” hitmaker.

At the time, Spears shot the suggestion down, writing on Instagram: “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life… dude I’m not dead!!!”

Sydney Sweeney is another name being suggested by more than a few fans, owing to her likeness to Spears, but also thanks to her ever-growing acting profile in recent years.

Ever since her breakout role as Cassie Howard in HBO’s smutty teen drama Euphoria in 2019, Sweeney has been pretty much unavoidable on our screens, starring in big project including The White Lotus, Anyone But You, and Immaculate.

Other acting names that would be in the running if fans had their way include Chicago star Olivia Holt, Saltburn’s Alison Oliver, Disney star Ruby Rose Turner, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress Madelyn Cline, and The Great‘s Elle Fanning.

I’d like to suggest two casting options I haven’t seen yet. Alison Oliver who played a tragic blonde party girl in Saltburn and Ruby Rose Turner who grew up on Disney and was a fan favourite in the newest descendants where she showcases her singing and dancing skills. Thoughts? https://t.co/bSt1cYfaBk pic.twitter.com/mcT3ppmWYU — JJ ✌🏻 (@JJkinz) August 1, 2024

A fair few Britney lovers have suggested that the role should go to a trained singer and dancer who can captivate the essence of performance that Spears’ is best known for.

Don’t cast a actress whose blonde you have to cast someone who can sing and dance we don’t need a bohemian rhapsody situation with lip syncing and we also don’t need a repeat of her lifetime movie so the perfect choice is Olivia holt or soemeone else https://t.co/HPPAnuDEsz — paufangirls✨💙! (@paolafangirls) August 1, 2024

In that vein, fan ideas include “Espresso” hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter, “Greedy” singer Tate McRae, and Britney super fan Addison Rae.

Others, though, are keen for the role to go to a performer who isn’t famous yet at all.

“Genuinely think the Britney biopic role should go to a complete unknown – bring back open auditions,” one fan wrote on social media. “Bring back dance classes! There is an undiscovered triple threat in Mississippi right now who was born to re-record ‘Oops! I Did It Again’.”

A new face AND NEW Talent! The same way Selena launched Jlo's career and became an instant classic. This Britney Biopic needs to be as good as that and propel a new star to debut into the industry in the same way Britney took over at her debut. https://t.co/6VL3aSx6tQ — JBLAZN (@jblazn) August 1, 2024

when they cast an unknown working class white girl from Louisiana (Britney’s home state) that blows up overnight and becomes a massive star just like Britney did back in 1999 > https://t.co/Y2XDqeQELd — Vic Atreides (@b1kuta) August 1, 2024

“They need to hold a nationwide casting call, that’s how serious it is,” a second added.

There are currently no further details on the development of Britney Spears’ biopic.

